Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis turns in resignation

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis has turned in his resignation, that according to Hemphill County Judge George Briant.

According to Briant, Lewis turned in his resignation just before 5 p.m. today. He said that resignation is effective this Friday at 5 p.m.

The Hemphill County Commissioners plan to meet later this week to talk about finding Lewis’s replacement.

Judge Briant did not give MyHighPlains.com a reason why Lewis tendered his resignation.

Last week, MyHighPlains.com discovered documents from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) that revealed Lewis had been investigated and reprimanded for falsifying and fabricating governmental records.

In them, we see Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brent Clapp reported possible fraudulent training reports back in May.

Sheriff Lewis was reprimanded by TCOLE for making up officer field training hours for three deputies and himself, as well as fabricated Word documents meant to supplement as documentation for that training.

Sheriff Lewis was also investigated for allegations that while in his official capacity, he threatened a juvenile probations officer over a recent case the officer was involved in.

According to 31st District Attorney, Franklin McDonough, the case was rejected for lack of probable cause and returned to the investigating agency, and closed.

