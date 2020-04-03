Hemphill County Hospital District confirms first COVID-19 case in the county

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hemphill County Hospital District has announced the first case of COVID-19 in Hemphill County.

Officials said the person is self-quarantined and is recovering at home.

Hemphill County Hospital District said it does have testing available and is testing those who meet the appropriate criteria for testing. W We would like to remind everyone to practice the “social distancing” mandate. While the potential for spread may seem remote, the best way to minimize any spread is to stay home. We know this is a very unsettling time for everyone. Our hearts go out to anyone who may be affected by the coronavirus. Thank you to our amazing community for all you are doing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and for all the acts of kindness shown to the staff at HCHD. This is the time to lean on each other and draw strength from knowing we are a resilient and loving community. Hemphill County Hospital District

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:30 p.m. on April 2, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Castro 8 0 0 Curry 6 0 0 Deaf Smith 2 0 0 Donley 3 0 0 Gray 2 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Moore 6 0 0 Oldham 2 1 0 Potter 21 0 0 Randall 21 0 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 1 0 0 Texas 1 0 0 TOTAL 75 1 2

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: