Helping Kids Self-Regulate During the Summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Schedules are important for younger kids, but those usually go away once the summer months hit.

Executive Director of the Amarillo Children’s Home Belinda Crelis-Palacios has a few ways to help kids self-regulate and explains why it’s important to keep some sort of schedule during the summer.

• Summertime can be challenging… kids are home from school and siblings are together

for longer periods of time. This can lead to conflict and unrest in the home.

• Younger kids are developing self-regulation skills and our older kids can continue to

struggle with impulsive and inappropriate behavior, basically perfecting the selfregulation skills they have learned.

• Self-regulation is the ability to manage emotions and behavior in accordance with the

demands of a situation; calm self when upset/ adjust to change in expectations/

handling frustration without outburst.

• Dysregulation manifest in different ways depending on the child.

o Some have instantaneous reactions where others have build-up but for so long.

o Emotional control is a combination of temperament and learned behavior.

o Part of personality.

• Some kids will look to parents to provide the regulation for them, thus not internalizing

the needed skill.

• How do we teach self-regulation?

o Help the child slow down and more carefully choose an effective response vs an

impulsive reaction.

o Encourage the behavior you want to see, providing them guidance and support.

Like any new skill kids need practice and feedback on how they are doing.

o Parents can offer prompts to help their kids develop these skills: breaks during a

frustrating activity/ using small timeframes for activities that evoke problems/

use a reward system for younger kids.

o Help kids become self-reflective. When kids are exhibiting poor control address

them calmly/ give them time and provide choices on how can manage the

situation.

• Kids lean skills easier in a reflective/ analytical environment vs an emotional and fast

paced one. We as parenting need to slow down and model the behavior you want to

see in our child.

Remember this is not a skill that one is born with. All kids, even though some are more evenkeel than others, need time to develop and practice these skills. They are essential to the

emotional and interpersonal development of a person and instrumental in their success as an

adult.