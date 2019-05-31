Help Amarillo Police identify three subjects after assault Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help to identify three subjects.

On the evening of May 24, Amarillo Police responded to a possible fight on the 700 block of S. Buchanan.

Officers arrived and found that a 23-year-old male had been assaulted.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.