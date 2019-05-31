Help Amarillo Police identify three subjects after assault

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help to identify three subjects.

On the evening of May 24, Amarillo Police responded to a possible fight on the 700 block of S. Buchanan.

Officers arrived and found that a 23-year-old male had been assaulted.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.