Retailers TJ Maxx and Marshalls are recalling these heating pads that are heated via USB port.

The reason?

The retailers say they can overheat while being used, making them potential fire and burn hazards.

More than 9,000 heating pads were sold in the US and Canada.

So far, there are no reports of injuries caused by the pads in the US.

Anyone who has the heating pads are asked to return them to any TJ Maxx or Marshalls for a full refund.