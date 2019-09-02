Heart of the Plains: Fighting Childhood Cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, about 11,060 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades.

Because of major treatment advances in recent decades, more than 80% of children with cancer now survive five years or more. Overall, this is a huge increase since the mid-1970s, when the 5-year survival rate was about 58%. Still, survival rates vary depending on the type of cancer and other factors. The survival rates for a specific type of childhood cancer can be found in our information for that cancer type.

After accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14 . About 1,190 children younger than 15 years old are expected to die from cancer in 2019.

In the Panhandle, the MTK Foundation is working to promote awareness of childhood cancers by asking high school football players across the High Plains to wear childhood cancer ribbons on their helmets during the month of September– Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The MTK Foundation is hosting an event at AirU on Sunday, September 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. for past and current pediatric cancer patients here in the Panhandle. There will be around 180 coming to that event. The kids will be able to play, have free food, and enjoy life outside of cancer.

For more information, visit mtkfoundation.org.