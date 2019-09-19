Xcel Energy surprises teachers with school supplies from wish lists

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy employees surprised teachers at 20 Amarillo-area schools with supplies this week.

Image Courtesy: Xcel Energy

The supplies came from lists the teachers had posted online for #CleartheList.

“While our schools are well equipped, individual teachers often buy extra supplies to suit their individual teaching styles and are having to do this mostly with their own funds,” said Terry Price, senior foundation representative at Xcel Energy and coordinator of the supply drive. “Taking care of these little extras for them is our way of saying thanks for a job well done.”

Xcel said a group of employees saw the posts and came up with the idea of purchasing some of the items for several of these teachers, and then delivered the supplies at various schools in the Amarillo, Canyon, and River Road school districts.