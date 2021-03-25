Xcel Energy Foundation to provide extra funding for nonprofits assisting homeless during Winter Storm Uri

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The extreme cold of Winter Storm Uri last month was, said Xcel Energy, “especially hard on the city’s homeless population and the dedicated nonprofits who worked tirelessly to provide warm shelters during the worst of the storm.”

In recognition of these efforts and their associated financial burdens, the Xcel Energy Foundation announced it is providing $5,000 in supplemental funding for each of two key nonprofits that helped the city’s homeless survive the extreme weather – the Guyon Saunders Resource Center and Amarillo Housing First/Code Blue Warming Station.

Xcel Energy and Xcel Energy Foundation representatives were due to present the grant checks at 11 a.m. today at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, in downtown Amarillo.

Tracy Sommers, executive director at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, said her team worked closely with Amarillo Housing First/Code Blue Warming Station to ensure when one group closed their doors, the other would be ready to take in homeless clients. Extending the hours of service at both shelters created higher expenses, and these agencies also served a higher number of clients than usual.

It was reported in the announcement that members of the community supplied socks, hand warmers and hot meals, while the nonprofits involved provided hundreds of cups of hot coffee and hot snacks around the clock. Xcel Energy’s grant checks will help the nonprofits restock supplies depleted during the storm, Sommers said.

“The support of Amarillo wasn’t surprising and was such a blessing to all of us,” Sommers said.

Sommers went on to say that members of the community who want to help purchase items for these shelters can review an Amazon wish list at the Facebook page of the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.