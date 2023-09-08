AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Xcel Energy announced that its Amarillo employees will participate in its annual “Day of Service” on Friday to volunteer in a range of community activities, from the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee’s cleanup event to assembling care packages for homeless people.

According to Xcel Energy, one group of Amarillo employees will volunteer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. around the Tri-State Fairgrounds with the BNPC to pick up trash, cut weeds, and complete other chores ahead of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo beginning on Sept. 15. The BNPC will host its neighborhood cleanup event, open to all volunteers, on both Friday and Saturday.

Elsewhere in the city, Xcel Energy said employees will gather on Friday at the company’s headquarters in Downtown Amarillo to assemble care packages for local homeless people and make centerpieces for the annual “Soup’s On” luncheon, which is set for Oct. 30 and aims to benefit the Guyon Saunders Resource Center and Transformation Park.

The company said that the Day of Service in Amarillo will be one of several around Xcel Energy’s service area. The initiative was started in 2010, said the company, as “a tribute to victims, survivors and first responders of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, and now also celebrates all those who work to keep the country safe.”