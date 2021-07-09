Heart of the High Plains: WTAMU Foundation Golf Classic celebrates 8th year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University supporters will hit the links Friday in the eighth annual WTAMU Foundation Golf Classic.

Thirty teams have registered, according to the University, and will begin at 1 p.m. July 9 at the Ross Rogers Golf Course in Amarillo, with check-in and lunch set for 11:30 a.m.

“A limited number of spots are still available for the tournament, which raises funds for faculty grants through the WTAMU Foundation,” explained the University, claiming the Foundation aims to help fulfill the long-term plan WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

Faculty grants, awarded following an application process, are meant to support the teaching, research and service of faculty, as well as professional development, as described by the University.

“The Foundation accepts gifts, both current and planned, for the support of the University, its students, faculty, and programs.” said the University, “A variety of giving vehicles are available, and gifts can be structured to meet the donor’s philanthropic goals while providing maximum tax or estate planning benefits.”

Sponsorship and player registration costs were noted to range from $500 to $5,000.

Registration can be found here.