CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with West Texas A&M University said that a “major” new program aimed at addressing needs in pre-veterinary education and animal studies will be commemorated on Thursday, as part of the university’s ongoing “One West” fundraising campaign.

According to the university announcement, a gift to the One West campaign from Natrelle and President Emeritus Russell Long will be commemorated at the Natural Sciences Building on Thursday at 10 a.m. As noted by officials, the program that is being granted funding through the Longs’ gift could have an impact over the High Plains and beyond, focusing on a specific area of study revolving around a market valued at over $18 billion.