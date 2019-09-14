Western Plateau students honor veterans and first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 200 years ago, the Star-Spangled Banner was written.

Today, students from Western Plateau sang to honor the song, our veterans, and first responders.

Students also read about key events that inspired certain verses of one of our nation’s most famous songs.

They also shared about why each of them is proud to be citizens of the United States of America.

“We all get to them thank you and we are so happy that they did this for us and we are just enjoying they are here for us,” said Addison Fraley, a 5th grader at Western Plateau.

Afterward, veterans and first responders were recognized and thanked for their services.

The 205th anniversary of the writing Star-Spangled Banner is tomorrow.