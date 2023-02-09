AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three years ago Opportunity School partnered with West Texas A&M Department of Communication Disorders. On Mondays and Wednesdays, WT intern students are teaching kids at Opportunity School which provides a speech clinic to preschoolers aged 3 to 5.

Officials said the clinic includes evaluations and speech therapy for children at no additional cost.

“We provide speech therapy for the students, but we also just give them the love and the language exposure because sometimes some of our kids haven’t been exposed as much. So, we try to give them as fair of a chance to learn all the language they can while they’re still young,” said Cloie Waldrop, WT graduate student.

Laci Beezley, Early Intervention Specialist at Opportunity School said during COVID many children were home around family, and not socially interacting with other kids. She added because of this they have witnessed an increase in speech delays in preschoolers.

“It just wasn’t the ideal situation. Children weren’t being interacted with as much, as we saw. So as a result of that we are seeing lots and lots more articulation delays, meaning the way children say words. As well as speech and language in general,” said Beezley.

WT Assistant Professor Dr. Traci Fredman said that the speech clinics will allow the preschoolers to be prepared to work on reading skills, social skills and just being able to function in a classroom.

“We know that if we can catch a child up to where they should be developmental by the time that they are five years old. Their chances of success in school increase exponentially so the mission of opportunity school are to prepare these kids to enter kindergarten when they leave.”

“The main importance for the WT students is they get these experiences treating disorders that they might not have otherwise. And then they have the opportunity to see children from different cultures, different backgrounds, different diagnoses, different disorders,” Dr. Fredman added.