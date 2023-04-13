AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Wesley Community Center announced that a fundraiser will be held on Friday for the benefit of the senior citizens’ summer excursion to Santa Fe, N.M., as the seniors gather to sell and sample salsa.

According to organizers, the fundraiser will be hosted Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center at 1615 S. Roberts St., with participants able to sample and buy from a variety of salsas. There will also be one senior citizen crowned the “Salsa King/Queen” of the event.

The Wesley Community Center also posted to social media that it is hiring day and night childcare positions, as well as searching for teachers for summer camp programs planned for 2023. More information can be found on the organization’s website.