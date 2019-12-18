Wells Fargo 1:1 Donation Match Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the third year, Wells Fargo is teaming up with Feeding America to help meet food insecurity needs, including here on the High Plains.

Now, you can double your end-of-year donation to the High Plains Food Bank with Wells Fargo’s 1:1 Donation Match Campaign.

One in seven people face food insecurity in our region, including one in five children.

“The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of year. It’s a joyous season, a season for giving for most of us, but not all of us,” said Tina Brohlin, High Plains Food bank Communications and Marketing Director.

Brohlin said this is a stressful time for food-insecure families and giving now could go a long way.

“In December, where we’re having holiday feasts, they may be struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table. So, when we are able to give any amount and give what we can, we’re really helping a family or a child or a senior citizen who is trying to make a difficult decision between food or medicine or food or heat, and it’s just a wonderful way to pay it forward and help out this holiday season,” said Brohlin.

Wells Fargo will donate up to $25,000 to the High Plains Food Bank.

To give, you can donate at any Wells Fargo ATM or by texting “meals” to 919-90. You can also donate through the Feeding America online donation page.

Brohlin said $1 can provide up to 10meals.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for that last-minute end of your gift. And knowing that that gift will stay here locally and be matched. It’s like doubling your impact,” said Brohlin.

The High Plains Food Bank is pushing to reach the $25,000 cap.

Last year, they were able to raise $7,000 with Wells Fargo’s help.

The campaign will last through December 31.

