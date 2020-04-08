‘We will see our way through this crisis together’: Fairly Group launches contest to inspire Amarillo, Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fairly Group of Amarillo has launched a virtual singing contest to help keep area residents connected while “All In.”

Organizers said the contest is a fun and creative way to spread optimism during a time of uncertainty.

“When faced with adversity, folks in Amarillo and across the Texas Panhandle rise to the occasion,” says Fairly Group CEO Alex Fairly. “This contest is our way of saying we will stay connected – no matter what, and we will see our way through this crisis together.”

Groups will be able to submit entries over a two week period.

A panel of judges will select three finalists in each category and an online vote will pick category winners. The top five vote-getters will choose a charity to which Fairly Group will donate $5,000.

The overall winner, selected by the judging panel, will perform at the Sod Poodles’ 2020 Opening Day Game.

Check out our entry:

There are eight categories in the contest:

Healthcare Professionals / First Responders

Teams

School-Affiliated Music Groups

Musicians

Church Choirs & Worship Bands

Families

Media

‘Open’ category

Instrumental groups are welcome.

“This contest is a great way for our community to come together during this crisis, and we are proud to support this campaign,” says Amarillo Chamber of Commerce President Gary Molberg.

Entries will be accepted from April 7 through 12 p.m. on April 20.

You can find more on how to submit and a full list of instructions by clicking here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: