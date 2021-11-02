Walgreens to present March of Dimes with fundraising check in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After weeks of fundraising, Walgreens is set to present a $4,000 check to the March of Dimes on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 12:00 p.m., according to a press release by the March of Dimes.

The release explained that Walgreens employees have raised funds for 15 years to support the mission of March of Dimes, which aims to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth, maternal mortality, and morbidity.

The presentation will be located at the Walgreens off Plains and Western (1600 S. Western).

