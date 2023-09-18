AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Habitat for Humanity announced that it has been named as a 2024 Regional Finalist for the Chick-fil-A Inspiration Awards, in partnership with the Chick-fil-A location on Georgia Street, and that community members will be able to support them through voting on the Chick-fil-A One App until Saturday.

According to the announcement, the amount of votes AHFH receives through the Chick-fil-A One App by Sept. 23 will make it eligible for a grant between $30,000-$350,000.

The grant program was established in 2015, said AHFH, with a focus on four categories: Caring for people, caring for others through food, caring for communities and caring for the planet. AHFH said it was notified in July that it was selected as a Regional Finalist, the only nonprofit with the designation from the Amarillo area.

“I am excited for Amarillo Habitat for Humanity for becoming a Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award Finalist,” said Chick-fil-A Operator Joshua Raef, “This is a great honor, with only a few organizations in the entire Southwest United States receiving the award every year. AHFH has long done amazing work for our community, showing incredible care to the families they serve. This award is well deserved and I was proud to sponsor AHFH in their application.”

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, AHFH completed its 118th home in its service region in July. Further, the nonprofit also opened its homeowner applications at the beginning of September, with application classes scheduled for multiple dates throughout the month.

“It is an immense honor to be named a Regional Finalist and represent the Texas Panhandle,” said AHFH Executive Director Alason Moorhead, “Our area has a long, consistent history of philanthropic work and some of the best nonprofit organizations in the nation. We at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity see this as an extension of that legacy and hope this brings recognition to our area on a national level.”

More information about AHFH and its services can be found on the nonprofit’s website.