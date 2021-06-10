Update: Canyon teen Lorien Hall collects and delivers over 4,000 items to Martha’s Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is a story we first brought to you a few weeks ago, Canyon teenager Lorien Hall collecting supplies for women in need.

Speaking with Hall a few weeks back as she was starting her initiative, Hall said one of the reasons she was doing this was that she has always had a soft spot for helping people.

After weeks and weeks of collecting items, Hall, with the help of friends and family dropped off those items this week at Martha’s Home.

On Wednesday, Hall and her friends and family delivered over 4,000 feminine hygiene products and clothes.

Hall said she was inspired to do this by the nation-wide non-profit organization “Her Drive,” which collects feminine hygiene products and other items to help women living in hygiene poverty.

Hall described what it was like actually getting to drop off the items, knowing how much it was going to help out.

“It felt really cool knowing we were able to help someone make their lives better and give them a better day tomorrow, a better day today. It’s been a really neat opportunity. I learned a lot, met a lot of really cool people and it was just a really cool experience overall,” said Hall.

Hall said she came across the “Her Drive” initiative on Instagram and hopes to do a collection like this every year as well as one during Christmas time.