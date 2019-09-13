United Way of Amarillo and Canyon holds campaign kickoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon kicked off their 2019 campaign at Hodgetown today.

They celebrated with their annual luncheon along with keynote speaker E.J. Carrion, founder and CEO of Student Success Agency.

While the event is used to create excitement about giving, the main goal is to impact as many lives as possible.

“This year our goal is $4.3 million, and that’s our monetary goal, but obviously our number one goal is to help as many people as we can with United Way funded services. So the more money we raise, the more benefits people can receive through our community partners,” said United Way Executive Director Katie Noffsker.

KAMR Local 4’s General Manager Brandy Sanchez is also the campaign co-chair.