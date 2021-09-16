United Supermarkets to present Hutchinson County United Way with $6,009 check

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family has raised $500,000 for 28 United Way chapters through the 30th annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, and the Hutchinson County United Way is receiving $6,009 of the total raised, according to a press release by The United Family.

JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $5,000,000 for non-profit organizations since it began in 1991, and Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said that the current tournament has grown over the 30 years, with about 500 golfers.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic has become an iconic event for our company and its mission of giving back to our communities,” Hopper said. “We cannot underestimate the immense impact these funds have on the thousands of families the United Way helps. The United Way does a phenomenal job making a positive impact across our communities.”

According to the release, the tournament was named in honor of longtime produce director for United Supermarket, Jacky Pierce, who guided the golf tournament but losing her battle with cancer.

The first round of the tournament was played on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29 while the remaining were played on Monday, Aug. 30.

“This tournament means a lot to us because not only are we supporting an incredible cause, but we are able to do it by collaborating with our awesome vendor partners,” Hopper said. “None of it would be possible without those relationships we have with them. They make this thing go.”

The following are tournament beneficiaries: