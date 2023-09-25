AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Turn Center is set to welcome 124 golfers for its Golf Classic fundraiser on Monday at the Amarillo Country Club, located at 4800 Bushland Blvd.

According to officials, the tournament will begin at 1 p.m. with a “Shotgun Start” in which an expected 31 teams will tee off at the same time at different holes. There will also be a “Tiger Drive” at Hole X where players will have the chance to win prizes as an added fundraising opportunity.

The fundraiser, according to officials, will benefit Turn Center which is the “only non-profit providing pediatric therapy services in the Texas Panhandle region.” The organization treats over 200 diagnosis each year.

Visit the Turn Center website for more information on the organization.