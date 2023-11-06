AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army released information on its annual Red Kettle Campaign which helps fund SA services that provide food, shelter, emergency financial, youth and disaster response programs and services for community members in need throughout the year.

Officials noted that Red Kettles will be stationed outside local stores and businesses from Mondays-Saturdays until Christmas Eve throughout the Amarillo area.

“From its humble origins in 1891 when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown to become one of the most recognized charitable initiatives worldwide,” said Major Tex Ellis, Jr. of The Salvation Army in Amarillo. “The funds raised in the Red Kettle will serve as a lifeline in our community, offering essential assistance, including nourishment, shelter, and vital social services to people during their greatest need.”

The Salvation Army, according to officials, raised $100,000 last year and is aiming to raise $105,000 this holiday season for those in need.

“We are grateful for the spirit of giving in our community and for the unwavering support we receive from our generous donors and corporate partners,” added Ellis. “Together, we can ignite hope and support people in our community who are in the most need.”

Officials added that the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers this season to ring the bell at the Red Kettles. Those interested can sign up here or call 806-373-6631.

Visit the Salvation Army Amarillo website or visit the Amarillo location at 400 S Harrison Street to donate and to find more information on the campaign.