AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hope and Healing Place is preparing to help the community take a bite out of the sting of grief with its 10th annual upcoming fundraiser, The Big Cheese. There will be raffles, games, and of course, unlimited mac and cheese to enjoy.

“We get anywhere from 20 to 25 restaurants, food trucks, bakeries, culinary clubs, high schools, barbecue teams, anybody who would like to compete,” Cakki Wall, The Hope and Healing Place’s director of communications and fundraising, said. “We bring them in and they make their most fabulous mac and cheese and there are some crazy, fun recipes that they come out with. It is unlimited mac and cheese. I have never seen anybody or heard of anybody walking out saying I wish I had more mac and cheese.”

According to Wall, The Big Cheese will take place on Jan. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rex Baxter Building. The event will cost $25 per ticket, but kids 13 and under will be able to get in free this year with a ticket holder. However, that isn’t the only new thing being added to The Big Cheese this year. There will be a bake walk as well.

“It’s just another way for us to raise money, but also to get some of the bakeries, any sort of bakeries, home bakeries, and things like that, to donate some of their baked goods to us and we can have a fun, old-time fashioned bake walk,” she said.

But, you can still expect to see the usual Who Moved The Big Cheese game and the Never Cook Again raffle.

“All of the competing teams will either donate cash or they will give us their gift cards for their restaurant or whatever entity they are with,” Wall said. “Then we take all of those gift cards which are way over $1,000 and then you can buy a raffle ticket for five dollars to purchase one of these never cook again raffle tickets and take home all of these gift cards so you don’t have to worry about cooking for quite a while.”

Wall said 90 cents of every dollar that will be raised will go right back to The Hope and Healing Place. She said the organization can provide free therapy and counseling services thanks to events like The Big Cheese and its sponsors.

For more information about The Big Cheese and The Hope and Healing Place, visit the organization’s website.