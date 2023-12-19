AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the holidays approaching next week, some people may experience grief this season after the loss of a loved one. The Hope and Healing Place provides resources to help those who are dealing with loss.

Cakki Wall, The Hope and Healing Place’s director of communications and fundraising, said the organization is a nonprofit grief support center for children and families that is available free of charge.

“Our mission statement is to provide a safe place for our grieving children and their families to go through this process and know that they are safe here,” Wall said.

According to Wall, the organization offers two main programs called generations, which are offered in a spring and fall cycle.

“During these cycles, every other Tuesday the families meet and we break them off into individual groups ranging to their peers and other people of their age,” she said. “Then they have a curriculum they follow for eight weeks.”

Wall said the organization fosters those who are experiencing grief at the moment or have unresolved grief.

“It plays a part in everybody’s life,” she said. “Grief is something that we all are going to go through. It is 100 percent inevitable that it is going to happen. So having a place like this that is also free during your time of struggle, having to come up with the money to get counseling and support is not something you have to worry about.”

According to Wall, grief doesn’t come in stages and there is not a timeline or a certain process one can go through.

She said The Hope and Healing Place is there for people during their grieving period and will provide them with coping tools to help them with the new norm they are living with.