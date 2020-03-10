The Dog Food Guy: Local couple helps feed homeless pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You might have scrolled through Facebook and spotted “The Dog Food Guy.”

“We take in donations. I organize everything on the Facebook page,” Dana Niemi explained. I organize everything from bagging it up and getting it ready.

The Dog Food Guy isn’t just a one-man-band.

Dana spends her week gathering and dividing up dog food donations from local businesses and the community. Then every Sunday, rain or shine, her partner Todd Niemi hands out the food at the Messiah building.

“Being homeless with a pet, hungry with a pet… there are no days off,” Todd explained.

The Niemis were not the creators of this cause. The non-profit was originally started by a local man known as “The Dog Food Guy” among the homeless community. He passed it down to the Niemi’s.

“I used to be in rescue and then my health took me downhill really bad,” Dana said. “I had to get out of it for a few years and as I started getting better I wanted to get back into that. I like to help the homeless too. This opportunity came to us and we jumped on it.”

Dana has collected everything from leashes, pet clothes, cat food and good quality dog food to distribute.

“We prefer to use Pedigree, it’s good quality food. We also use Merrick because they donate to us. We combine the food and we mix it together so that way we’re putting out a good quality product,” said Dana.

If anyone would like to help or get updates about the Dog Food Guy, you can like the Facebook page.

