AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center announced that it will reveal a new logo during its annual Christmas Reception on Thursday afternoon, as well as offer tours of the agency and educate guests at the event about its services.

According to organizers, the annual Christmas Reception will run from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday at the center, with the unveiling of the new logo and program including donor recognition and awards beginning at 5 p.m.

“Our new logo embodies the team of professionals, from multiple disciplines, who surround a child at the most stressful time in her or his life – after witnessing violence or experiencing sexual or physical abuse,” said The Bridge Executive Director Shelly Bohannon, “The heart at the center of the design signifies our core value of compassion. The refreshed color scheme invokes childhood, depicting our commitment that services provided will help children become children again. At the reception, we will honor donors who make fulfilling our mission possible, as well as team members and volunteers who care deeply about our Panhandle kids.”

The Bridge agency collaborates with more than 80 partner agencies to offer cooperative and coordinated approaches to child abuse investigation and prosecution, as noted by organizers. Texas Family Code-mandated services and child abuse prevention programs offered by The Bridge are free of charge.

More information about The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center and its services can be found here.