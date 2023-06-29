AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is celebrating its 16th year of being an organization with a golf tournament on July 24.

“It all got started on a trip that I made in North Carolina to play in a golf event over there. I met about six or seven wounded warriors that had just come back from Iraq,” said Dick Goetz, chairman and founder of the foundation. “When I came back to Tyler, Texas I got together with a retired Navy commander and we started the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation.”

The foundation is hosting its 8th annual golf event at the Tascosa Golf Club, located at 4502 Fairway Drive, on July 24. Goetz said there will be a lot of participants this year and the day will be packed.

“We’re talking about 240 plus players and so along with the two golf courses there at Tascosa it will be a busy and full day, but we’re really excited about it,” Goetz said.

Goetz added that there will be a new addition to this year’s event on July 23.

“We’re going to have 80 wounded warriors at Ross Rogers there in Amarillo for just a one-day event that’s just for wounded warriors only. So we haven’t done that before and that’s a first for us,” Goetz said.

According to Goetz, there will be 48 teams participating in the event.

“We’re going to pair wounded warriors up with some PGA golf professionals and some amateurs and have a one-day event not only to raise money for the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation but to also give the area the chance to be warriors,” Goetz detailed.

Goetz said he is grateful for the support the foundation has received from the panhandle.

“Like I said the support that the panhandle gives us is incredible and we’re very appreciative of them,” Goetz expressed.

According to Goetz, the foundation hosts six golf events a year. He said they will have events in Lubbock, Abilene, Tyler, Horseshoe Bay, and Dallas. The upcoming events will be similar to the event in Amarillo.

For more information on the golf event and to learn more about the foundation, you can visit Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation’s website.