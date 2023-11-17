AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals announced that it will present its 31st annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Recognition at the Amarillo Civic Center on Friday, to recognize individuals, volunteers, foundations, events and others that have made a significant impact on the Texas Panhandle.

Organizers said the Friday event, set to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the civic center’s Grand Plaza Room, will feature keynote speaker Buddy Teaster, the president and CEO of Soles4Souls, a global nonprofit that turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities.

Further, officials noted that the awards that will be presented include:

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Family Philanthropic Spirit Award

Outstanding Large Business

Outstanding Foundation

Outstanding Philanthropists

Outstanding Fundraising Event

Outstanding Media

Outstanding Small Business

These awards come amid what the Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals said is their continued effort to advance philanthropy in the region through education, training, and advocacy. Further information on the organization can be found here.