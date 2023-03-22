AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from organizers, the Texas Panhandle Youth Sports Foundation will host a welcome reception open to the public at Hodgetown on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in part to celebrate a $125,000 contribution to Kids Inc.

Officials with the TPYSF said that the public reception will be geared toward “local business owners, sponsors, potential sponsors, parents, community leaders and the press” interested in learning about the organization’s goals to increase the presence of youth baseball and softball. As noted in its published information, the TPYSF’s mission is aimed at creating “a quality baseball and softball experience for all levels of youth athletes in a fun and safe environment,” for which in part it has partnered with the City of Amarillo.

Wednesday’s event is expected to feature “ballpark food, present networking opportunities, discuss current and future capital improvements and a presentation of a $125,000 check to Kids Inc. going towards the Rockrose Sports Park.”

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Kids Inc. has had a capital campaign ongoing with the aim of building the Rockrose Sports Complex. By December 2022, the organization reported being over halfway to the funding goal.

“We are excited to share our journey and goals with the community,” said the announcement, “and look forward to the opportunity to create new and lasting partnerships, sponsors and mentors to further advance our foundation.”