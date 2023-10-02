AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For those who like to walk, run, or even lay in bed, Sunshine for Charlotte’s Halloween-themed 5K and one-mile fun run/walk is set to take place on Oct. 28 at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo.

Joe and Stephanie Price, SFC’s event coordinators, said this is the fourth year the organization is hosting the event. The race for the 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and the one-mile fun run/walk will start at 9:30 a.m. Participants can attend the event in person, or the race can be completed virtually.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the event began after the Price family lost their daughter Charlotte in 2016, who died after only 12 days due to a heart defect and kidney failure. The run was started in her memory to raise funds for charity.

“Charlotte was born in October. The one holiday she got to celebrate was Halloween. We thought it would be really fun to do a Halloween theme,” Stephanie said. “Bring the kiddos and family out. People can have a good time because it is that Halloween weekend.”

The Price’s said there is another option for participation if you don’t like to walk or run.

“There’s always those who don’t want to go out and run, so a lot of people just want to give to the cause and stay in and sleep,” Joe said.

“And you can get a free t-shirt so you can still support the cause, but yeah you don’t have to come out and run if that’s not your thing,” Stephanie said.

According to Stephanie, the fun will continue after the race with the addition of a parking lot party.

“There will be bounce houses, face painting, coffee carts, and mimosas. It’s also the 40th birthday of the Ronald McDonald House and we thought we would add a little party in there to celebrate with them,” she said.

The event benefits the Ronald McDonald House and will fund one year of nights in room 10, while also providing funding to help finish the Charlotte Price playground.

“This year we are raising money so a family who stays in room 10, which is Charlotte’s room since she was born in October, doesn’t have to pay. And we are also using that to set up a Sunshine for Charlotte playground out there for little kiddos. They have a big playground for the big kids, but we wanted to give them a toddler area as well,” Stephanie said.

Joe hopes this event will provide parents, who are going through a similar situation, with a little help.

“It still hurts, but it’s a good thing and we hope other people’s lives are improved while they are going through some of these difficult times that we went through. Obviously, we didn’t get the ending we wanted, but we hope other people will, and the financial burden and the logistics of where they are going to live while spending 16 weeks in the NICU, we hope their lives are made a little easier by what we can do now to help them,” he said.

The deadline to register for the Sunshine for Charlotte 5K and one-mile fun run/walk is Friday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. Registration can be completed online.