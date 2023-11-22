AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home announced that AmTech Career Academy’s National Technical Honor Society students recently collected enough items to fill 75 tote bags for women and children in need at Martha’s Home which will then be presented to them on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials added that items including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, toothpaste and more will be provided in the bags for occupants at Martha’s Home, located at 1204 SW 18th Ave.

“We are so thankful for the students at AmTech,” said Connie Garcia, executive director of Martha’s Home. “We are always in need of hygiene and self-care items and their efforts will go a long way.”

The focus of Martha’s Home, according to its website, is to provide “homeless women and their children with shelter and support while guiding them towards a lifestyle of self-sufficiency.”

Visit the Martha’s Home website for more information on the organization along with donation opportunities.