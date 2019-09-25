Storybridge holds book giveaway at Mesa Verde Elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 2,000 books found their ways into the hands of kids in need this afternoon.

Storybridge hosted a book giveaway today at Mesa Verde Elementary. About 230 students got to choose ten age-appropriate books to take home with them to build their at-home libraries.

As partners, we were there to add a water bottle into those Storybridge bookbags and help kids make their book selections.

Storybridge hosts these events at area schools throughout the year.

For more on how you can donate books, click here.