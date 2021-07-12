Storybridge: “Give kids books… Change their story.”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Storybridge, one of Amarillo’s incredible nonprofits, is working to continue changing lives by making early literacy accessible to children everywhere.

In fact, the organization’s mission statement is, “Every child in the Amarillo area will own at least 20 age-appropriate books from birth through elementary school.”

For approximately the past five years, Storbridge and its’ Founder and Executive Director, Chandra Perkins, have been on the mission of not just getting books to kids, but changing the rest of their lives.

Further expanding on Storybridge’s mission statement, Perkins explained, “What Storybridge wants to do is, is bringing awareness to the fact that the difference between a child that grows up with 20 books all the time and a child that grows up with zero is about three years of education.”

Additionally, they have reached many families achieve the goal of their mission statement with the help of newer programs, such as Dolly’s Parton’s Imagination Library, assisting with Kingergarten readiness in Potter and Randall Counties.

“Any child who is a resident of Potter or Randall County, under the age of five, can enroll in Imagination Library to receive a free book in their mailbox every month,” said Perkins.

As mentioned, Perkins continued to explain that from the research she has conducted, she has seen that there is a notable difference between children who do and do not have access to books in their home.

“When you realize the effects of a child who does not have access to literacy.. On their whole adult life, their entire trajectory, their choices are just cut down every year, without access to literacy early,” said Perkins.

As far as the time and dedication that has gone into building the organization, Storybridge, Perkins shared that it is so, so worth it.

Over the years, Perkins and the nonprofit have received tokens of gratitude from children in the area. For starters, one of the many letters they have received, reads, “Dear Storybridge, thank you for the books. When I get home, I’m going to show my sister because she likes Harry Potter, and I got her that book, and she’s really going to be happy.”

For more information on Storybridge or to check out all of the nonprofit’s programs, click here.

For anyone looking to sign up their child for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, click here.