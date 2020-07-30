Storybridge Book Roundup and Raffle continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Storybridge Book Roundup and Raffle is helping to bring books to kids in our area who may otherwise may not have them.

According to Storybridge, two out of three low-income families do not have a single children’s book in their homes.

By doing raffles and book drives like this, they are helping to get books to children and give them a head start on literacy.

The way this one works is people can either choose to donate books or they can donate money to get a raffle ticket.

10 books equal one ticket and if you do not have 10 books to give, you can pay $10 to get your raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes and all for a much-needed cause.

“In the last four years or so, I think they’ve been able to give over 100,000 plus books to kids in the Amarillo area. And this allows the kids to have proper education and they can practice on how to read and how to determine words. And so it’s very important for kids to have books in their homes,” Kristen Deright, Owner of Purpose and Passion Boutique, said.

If you want to be involved in the event there is still time.

The raffle will continue through august first where you can drop off books at any of Storybridges partners.

Those partners include Purpose and Passion Boutique, Amarillo Candle Company, and the Southwest Church of Christ.

