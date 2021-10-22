Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven hosting fundraiser for non-profit ‘Blanket of Love’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”We’re only open one Sunday a year and we open it for this event,” said Mike Havens, Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven Owner & Pitmaster.

That event is a fundraiser by Spicy Mike’s for local non-profit “Blankets of Love.”

“We will be selling a brisket dinner for $15 a ticket. 100% of the funds taken in go to this group so that they can buy their supplies for the year,” said Havens.

Blankets of Love has a pure and simple mission.

“We make blankets and we make them out of fleece. We’ve made up to 8,000 blankets since we first started and the funds that we receive from the fundraiser helps us a lot. We are able to meet a lot of the needs for families here in Amarillo and around the panhandle because we do cover a wide area,” said Thelma Martinez, Blankets of Love Donation Coordinator.

“After getting to meet these ladies and seeing the product that they put out and how much love that this group has. It was definitely a no-brainer for us to choose them, to partner up with them and just be part of the community, that whole circle of love right there,” said Havens.

Sunday will mark the fifth year that Spicy Mike’s has held the event. So far, Martinez says it’s raised between $25,000 and $30,000 for them.

“All of it, that is awesome. I just can’t even say the words how this helps us. It’s just awesome. There’s not enough words to say how great God is and how awesome Mike Haven and Anita are to do this for us,” said Martinez.

The event will be this Sunday from 11 AM to 2 PM at Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven.

Spicy Mike’s Bar-B-Q Haven is located at 6723 S. Western Street.