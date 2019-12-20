South Lawn Elementary students give 900 Christmas cards to hospital patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An idea that started in a first-grade classroom is spreading Christmas cheer to hundreds this holiday.

Students at South Lawn Elementary created more than 900 Christmas cards for those spending the holiday in the hospital to help raise their spirits.

Mikaylah, a first-grader at South Lawn with cystic fibrosis, knows all too well how it feels to be stuck in the hospital on Christmas.

Adalynn (left) and twin sister Mikaylah presenting Christmas cards to representatives from each hospital, along with South Lawn Elementary first-grade teacher Paige Miller.

“It kind of feels sad because I can’t be with my family but I feel better when I get cards,” Mikaylah said.

The project was inspired by her twin sister, Adalynn, whose selfless idea took off across the school.

“I felt like I was actually going to be able to change someone’s life,” said Adalynn.

Originally, the class was only going to make cards for children in local hospitals. That was when Paige Miller, a first-grade teacher at South Lawn elementary decided to do more.

“We decided to make sure every person that was going to be in the hospital in the Amarillo area would get a Christmas card from a South Lawn student on Christmas day,” Miller said.

There will be a Christmas card for each patient at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, BSA Hospital and the VA hospital and nursing home.

“I think it means a lot to people this time of year especially, it’s tough to be in the hospital on a holiday or during the holidays,” said Lori James, marketing director for BSA Hospital. “So just to bring a little bit of brightness a little bit of cheer and something these kids and gave selflessly is just awesome.”

Students pre-k through fifth grade helped to write the cards and handed them out at an assembly on Friday. Many of the cards were simple—but one stood out.

“It said, ‘You can fight through your sickness,’ and that’s pretty impactful coming from a kid in elementary school so to think that they’re thinking that far into how these patients may be feeling on Christmas day,” said Becky Imel, a child life specialist at Northwest. “So they really did take it to heart, the project and that impact is going to make a huge difference to our patients at Northwest.”

The project is also tied to South Lawn’s campus writing goal. Students were coached on writing to an audience and writing for a purpose.