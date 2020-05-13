Snack Pak 4 Kids sees uplifting community support

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When Amarillo Independent School District had to close its doors to go online only in March, Snack Pak 4 Kids knew its job just became much more difficult. How were they going to get all these children snacks on the weekends?

In only two short months, the number of kids in need continued to climb.

“We have served up to 10,000 students per week” Snack Pak 4 Kids organizing director Becky Stogner said. “Every Friday is when our Snack Paks are delivered to the students, so that number has fluctuated based on the needs and the schools.”

Snack Pak, organizing director Becky Stogner, said serving 10,000 kids a week is a 60 percent increase from what they were doing before the pandemic.

However, thanks to businesses like the Amarillo Town Club, which shipped some of its employees to work at the Snack Pak Center while they await going back, as well as churches and AISD coaches doing their part, Snack Pak 4 Kids is doing better than ever.

“In uncertain times our students need us more than ever,” Stogner said. “We have done with what the rest of the community has done. We have risen to that need. It’s been the churches, Amarillo Town Club Employees, Baptist Community Services.

“When we were doing this ourselves with just Snack Pak staff it took us two full days to get all of the totes delivered to the various schools. So having all the AISD coaches come up here and help deliver is truly a game-changer for us.”

Stogner says that Snack Pak for Kids is currently working on a summer plan for children. For anyone that’d like to donate and help out, you can go to sp4k.org, or reach Snack Pak for Kids on its Facebook Page.

They are currently not taking volunteers at this time due to COVID-19, but be sure to check in on their website for any changes.