AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Sister-Bear Foundation, according to its officials and previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, focuses on offering grants for accessibility-based home modification, wheelchairs, therapies, and other medical services in the Amarillo area.

The Sister-Bear Foundation Founder and Board President, Julie Granger, spoke with KAMR Local 4 News about the organization’s grant program and other work.