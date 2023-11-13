AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the start of its holiday season charitable campaigns, the Salvation Army announced that it is seeking volunteers to assist with both its Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree programs through December.

“Come spend some time volunteering and make a meaningful impact on the lives of countless individuals this holiday season,” said Major Tex Ellis, Jr. of The Salvation Army in Amarillo, “We have volunteer opportunities tailored just for you, whether you can spare an hour, a morning, or a full day, and come as an individual, family, or group.”

The SA’s Red Kettle campaign will have red donation buckets set up through Dec. 23, with each dollar collected going toward supporting the organization’s social services programs in the Amarillo area. Those seeking to volunteer can do so online or by calling Major Tex Ellis, Jr. at 806-373-6631.

The other major charitable campaign for the holiday season from the SA, as described by the organization, is the Angel Tree program, which is expected to provide gifts for 950 local children. Those who volunteer for the Angel Tree program will have volunteer activities including working at the adoption locations, sorting gifts, and participating in the gift distribution day for registered families. In addition, churches and businesses will also be able to host an Angel Tree to contribute to the program.

The Angel Tree program’s volunteer dates will run from Nov. 13 through Dec. 15, said the SA, with volunteers able to register by contacting Major Andrea Ellis at 806-373-6631.

Anyone interested in volunteering in either program or for serving holiday meals was asked to call the SA at 806-373-6631, visit the SA at 400 S Harrison St. or go to the organization’s website.