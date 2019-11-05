Salvation Army red counter kettles start today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting today you are gonna start seeing those famous red counter kettles all over Amarillo and Canyon.

Toot’n Totum stores along with Mr. Payroll and Car Care Center locations will be participating in the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

More than $28,000 was raised last year through the counter kettles.

Major David Atkins of the Salvation Army said this support will allow them to deliver Christmas presents to more than 1,700 children.

The campaign will go until Christmas Day.