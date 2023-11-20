AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Salvation Army of Amarillo strives to meet human needs wherever, whenever, and however they can. They have a few upcoming events to help support the local community and get the community in the holiday spirit.

“Our bell ringers will be out there this season and our Angel Tree program is well underway. We are having an online application process this year so applications are open now for Angel Tree,” Major Tex Ellis, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Amarillo, said. “Angel Tree is a program where we provide gifts and clothing for children in the area through an application process.”

According to Major Ellis, although the funds from the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree are collected during the holidays, they are used throughout the year.

“I tell people the donation you made during the Christmas season may very well be something that helps somebody in the summertime,” said Ellis. “It’s our biggest public fundraiser of the year and it’s part of the Christmas tradition. People look for those bell ringers and they want to hear those bells ringing. Those funds are crucial for our programs and services.”

Major Ellis said the Salvation Army helped over 300 families with gifts and donations last year.

“We just want to be here to make sure nobody gets left out or forgotten during the holidays because it is so important. Families are struggling right now because of the economic position and people and their finances. We had a lot of disasters this past summer and those are going to affect some of those during the holidays as well. So Salvation Army has been doing this for about 120 years and we just want to be here for the community and we are only able to do that with the support that the community gives us,” he said.

Major Ellis encourages the community to participate in the Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree this year.

“Thank you in advance for the support. When you hear those bells ringing, if you have some change, even if you don’t, we can do it online now. You can scan it right there at the kettle. When you see those angels out, adopt them and just do what you can to make the holidays a little brighter for someone,” he said.

Visit the Salvation Army of Amarillo’s website and the organization’s Facebook page to find out more about the upcoming events and how the organization provides help for the community.