AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After starting the 2023 Angel Tree program season in November, The Salvation Army in Amarillo announced it will distribute the collected gifts to the parents and caregivers of more than 950 children on Friday.

According to SA officials, the Angel Tree program gift distribution will take place on Friday at the Rex Baxter Building, located at 3401 SE 10th Ave.

The gift distribution will provide new clothing and toys to children from families registered in the Angel Tree program, said organizers, collected through the support of donors and volunteers. This comes after local companies and corporations hosted Angel Trees with angel tags for registered children through the last month, giving the opportunity for community members to select angel tags from the tree and purchase the requested gifts.

“This effort transcends the Salvation Army itself; it unites our entire community during Christmas,” said Major Tex. Ellis Jr., of The Salvation Army of Amarillo. “Each donated toy brings joy to the children and spreads happiness among their families. We are fortunate to be part of such a generous and giving community that shares its joy with others.”

SA organizers noted that beyond delivering gifts, the Angel Tree program aims to help lessen the stress that Christmas can bring to families struggling financially during the holiday season. Further, SA locations stay in touch with Angel Tree families throughout the year and check on their well-being.

Meanwhile, SA organizers also noted that volunteers are still needed for the Red Kettle Campaign, with less than two weeks left in the campaign. The SA’s Red Kettle Campaign will have red donation buckets set up through Dec. 23, with each dollar collected going toward supporting the organization’s social services programs in the Amarillo area. Those seeking to volunteer can do so online or by calling Major Tex Ellis, Jr. at 806-373-6631.