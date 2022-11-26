AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers, a portion of all sales at participating McDonald’s locations will go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday as part of the upcoming McDonald’s Give Back Day.

As noted by the organizers in an announcement regarding the event, this will be the second time that the Ronald McDonald House has been chosen to benefit.

“We are proud to once again provide an avenue of support for the Ronald McDonald House,” explains McDonald’s Chief Operating Officer Brandon Clavel. “By offering a refuge to parents with children who are seriously ill, the House serves as a home away from home during challenging and stressful times. Our community loves to rally behind non-profits with such a great mission, so we wanted to give residents another opportunity to support this amazing organization.”.

Organizers detailed that those wishing to participate can do so by visiting any participating McDonald’s location in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart and Borger on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Previously, funds from a McDonald’s Gives Back Day event in September were sent to benefit the Turn Center of Amarillo.

Since the event’s creation during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organizers, more than $50,000 has been donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, Faith City Mission of Amarillo, the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program, Opportunity School, the Downtown Women`s Center, the Turn Center, the Wesley Community Center, and the High Plains Food Bank.

The McDonald’s Gives Back Day also aligns with the seventh annual “Giving Tuesday” on Nov. 29, set to be the finale of the nine-day fundraising event hosted by Panhandle Gives. Those looking to participate in the Panhandle Gives campaign can donate to benefiting organizations through the event website, which noted that the campaign had reached 62% of its goal as of Nov. 26, or by visiting one of the three participating local banks: Amarillo National Bank, Happy State Bank and First Bank Southwest.

