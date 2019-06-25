Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) hosted their annual Pro-Am Golf tournament today at the Amarillo County Club.

Officials said the event is set to rake in over $100,000, which will account for nearly 20% of the charity’s annual operating budget.

The tournament is a big fundraising event for the organization which benefits 200 to 250 families.

Our own Andy Justus was there to help.

The RMHC has provided more than 70,000 nights of lodging to families with pediatric patients since 1983.