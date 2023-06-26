AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is set to host a cookout fundraiser on Monday benefitting the family of Randall County Sergeant Jay Claxton who died after he was hit by an SUV while working on his boat in May.

RCSO detailed that the fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the Randall County Happy State Bank Event Center, located at 1111 E Loop 335 South.

The event will include all you can eat pulled pork for $10 a plate. In addition, those interested can enter to win a Glock 43 for $20 a ticket and only 150 tickets will be sold.