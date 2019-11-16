Randall County Sheriff’s Office makes one kid’s dream a reality

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local boy who suffered from brain cancer got to live his dream today of flying in a helicopter.

Nine-year-old Aiden Alvarado has been watching helicopters come and go from his hospital room for a while now.

Several local law enforcement departments heard about Aiden’s dream and wanted to make it come true.

They picked him up from school on Friday in the Bearcat SWAT vehicle and took him to the helicopter hanger where he then got taken up for a ride.

“Yeah like I said a lot of people don’t know what to think of law enforcement they hear and see a lot of things and this makes it real this shows that we are not apart from the community we are part of the community, ” Sgt. Hank Blanchard, Randall County Sheriff Public Information Officer, stated.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Chris Forbes said, “It is extremely rewarding to be able to work with other law enforcement agencies to help Aiden achieve his dream after going through so much at such a young age.”

Aiden’s last cancer treatment was back in 2018.

