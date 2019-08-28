Randall County Fire Dept. help remove unsafe structure from woman’s property

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department is helping a local woman remove an unsafe structure from her property.

The woman has had some recent health issues that have affected her financial abilities. So, the fire department teamed up with Southern Baptist Convention-Disaster Relief team, and Republic Services to help demolish and remove the structure.

“There’s a big need for disaster relief. If you have a disaster and you have no way of controlling it and need some help, then it’s nice to see a bunch of yellow-capped guys come in and show up that will do the work,” said Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief Team Supervisor, Ernest McNabb.

The structure was originally blown apart and damaged by wind.