Price family honors daughter’s legacy with Sunshine for Charlotte Virtual 5K

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “I don’t know if everything happens for a reason but I believe you can find purpose in anything. So I think we’ve really found a purpose to give her a legacy and that’s really important,” said Stephanie Price, Charlotte’s Mother.

Stephanie Price is referring to her daughter Charlotte. Back in 2016, Charlotte’s time on earth was cut short at just 12 days due to a heart defect and kidney failure.

“It’s still hard at times but we met so many incredible people in the short journey that she had, including her, that it’s impacted our lives ever since,” said Joe Price, Charlotte’s Father.

With it being a tough subject, the Prices say they want to try and get rid of the stigma of not wanting to talking about it.

“We like talking about Charlotte. If you see us on the street and don’t even know us, we’re fine telling you her story. We like talking about her. We like doing things for her and that’s kind of how we get to be parents. It’s really important, I think for anybody out there hurting, that you can do things in honor of a baby you lost,” said Stephanie.

How they’re choosing to honor their daughter is with the Sunshine for Charlotte Virtual 5K in October, benefiting the March of Dimes, which aims to stop infant mortality and prematurity.

“We’ve tried to find ways that we can still support the March of Dimes mission and honor Charlotte. So we thought, I recently picked up running, it’s been a thing in quarantine that I thought I could do,” said Price.

All to honor and remember their daughter Charlotte.

“We always talked about how we wanted her to be the kindest person and hoped for her life so it’s nice to be able to give her a legacy of kindness that people can associate with her name,” said Stephanie.

Registration for the Sunshine for Charlotte 5K is open. If you’d like to register, click here: https://www.runreg.com/sunshine-for-charlotte-virtual-5k?fbclid=IwAR2OpL2BxsTvb-8b1XRZesq6Sj4OLVyo1KDV0eSxnW6S0wEZSVf9Qg2DMQk